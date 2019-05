BRIEF-Katanga Mining Q1 Loss Per Share $0.09

May 15 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING ANNOUNCES 2019 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* COPPER REVENUE INCREASED TO $355.0 MILLION IN Q1 2019 FROM $146.5 MILLION IN Q1 2018.

* QTRLY SALES $354.9 MILLION VERSUS $146.7 MILLION

* ON DECEMBER 31, 2018, INTEREST OF $452.8 MILLION WAS OWED TO GLENCORE UNDER LOAN FACILITIES PROVIDED TO COMPANY

* GLENCORE EARLIER THIS YEAR PROVIDED SUPPORT FOR ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL FUNDING

* KATANGA MINING - SUBSEQUENT TO MARCH 31 LOAN FACILITY AMENDED TO FORMALIZE CAPITALIZATION OF INTEREST SO THAT IT WILL BE PAYABLE ON MATURITY IN 2021

* KATANGA MINING -CO RECEIVED A PROPOSAL FROM GLENCORE WHICH IS DESIGNED TO ADDRESS COMPANY’S OVERALL INDEBTEDNESS TO GLENCORE UNDER LOAN FACILITIES

* KATANGA MINING - SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FORMED AND SUCH COMMITTEE RETAINED ADVISORS TO FACILITATE ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH GLENCORE.