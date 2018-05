May 14 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* Q1 SALES $146.7 MILLION

* TOTAL SALES INCREASED TO $146.7 MILLION IN Q1 2018 FROM $7.7 MILLION Q4 2017

* NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS DECREASED TO $77.9 MILLION IN Q1 2018 FROM $230.7 MILLION IN Q4 2017