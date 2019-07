July 4 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING - RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM 75%-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, KAMOTO COPPER CO THAT ARMED FORCES OF DRC ARE IN AREA AROUND OPERATIONS OF KCC

* KATANGA MINING - KCC COMMUNICATED TO FARDC TO EXERCISE RESTRAINT, OPERATE IN ACCORDANCE WITH VOLUNTARY PRINCIPLES & INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS STANDARDS