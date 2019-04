April 17 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* SAYS CEO DANNY CALLOW RESIGNED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED JEFF GERARD’S APPOINTMENT TO CEO POSITION BY GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG

* JEFF GERARD’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 2

* KATANGA MINING - GERARD WILL ALSO ASSUME CALLOW’S SEAT ON CO’S BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: