BRIEF-Katanga Mining Says First Supreme Court Hearing On Legal Proceedings Commenced By DRC-owned Gecamines On June 15

May 8 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS COMMENCED BY GECAMINES

* OBTAINED DECISION FROM SUPREME COURT OF DRC ON MAY 4 ALLOWING KCC TO CHALLENGE COMPETENCY OF KOLWEZI COURT TO RULE ON CAPITAL DEFICIENCY PROCEEDINGS

* KOLWEZI COURT WAS NOTIFIED OF DECISION OF SUPREME COURT ON MAY 7, 2018

* AS A RESULT OF DECISION OF SUPREME COURT, KOLWEZI COURT CONCLUDED TODAY THAT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED CAPITAL DEFICIENCY PROCEEDINGS SHOULD BE SUSPENDED

* FIRST HEARING OF SUPREME COURT IS SCHEDULED ON JUNE 15, 2018

* “REMAINS DETERMINED TO FIND A MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION OF DISPUTES WITH GÉCAMINES” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: