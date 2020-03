BRIEF-Katanga Mining Says Is Postponing Filing Of Its Annual Information Form Due To Covid-19

March 30 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING POSTPONING THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM DUE TO COVID-19 AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* KATANGA MINING - ANTICIPATES IT WILL FILE ITS ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM BY APRIL 30, 2020

* KATANGA MINING - KAMOTO COPPER COMPANY RECEIVED INJUNCTION ORDER FROM GENERAL PROSECUTOR OF COURT OF APPEAL OF KINSHASA

* KATANGA MINING - INJUNCTION ORDER ORDERS KCC NOT TO MAKE ANY PAYMENT TO GÉCAMINES, PENDING CONCLUSION OF INVESTIGATION BY GENERAL PROSECUTOR

* EXPECTED DELAY OF ACID PLANT DUE TO COVID-19

* KCC HAS PROVIDED NOTICE TO GÉCAMINES THAT INJUNCTION ORDER CONSTITUTES FORCE MAJEURE UNDER AGREEMENT

* ACID PLANT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020, RATHER THAN IN FIRST HALF OF 2020.