BRIEF-Katanga Mining Says Net Loss Attributable To Shareholders For Q4 2017 Was $230.7 Mln Compared To A Loss Of $113.2 Mln For Q4 2016

April 2 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR Q4 2017 WAS $230.7 MILLION COMPARED TO A LOSS OF $113.2 MILLION FOR Q4 2016

* REITERATES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 150,000 TONNES & 11,000 TONNES OF COPPER CATHODE & COBALT CONTAINED IN HYDROXIDE RESPECTIVELY

* Q4 SALES OF 451 TONNES OF FINISHED COPPER CATHODE WHICH REPRESENTS A $3.3 MILLION INCREASE OVER Q3 2017

* TOTAL SALES $7.7 MILLION IN QUARTER VERSUS $5.9 MILLION AT THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: