BRIEF-Kathmandu Holdings Announces NZ$207 Million Equity Raising

April 1 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN NZ$207 MILLION EQUITY RAISING, VIA A PRO-RATA ACCELERATED ENTITLEMENT OFFER AND PLACEMENT.

* EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO COVER PAYMENTS, MEET CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS

* FULLY UNDERWRITTEN $207 MILLION EQUITY RAISING AT $0.50 PER SHARE VIA $30 MILLION PLACEMENT TO SOME INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, WITH PRO-RATA OFFER

* ABOUT $177 MILLION IN EQUITY RAISING FROM 1.2 FOR 1 PRO-RATA ACCELERATED ENTITLEMENT OFFER

* HY GROUP UNDERLYING EBIT OF $29 MILLION, UP 46.5%

* ON PRE-IFRS 16 BASIS, H1 NPAT NZ$7.7 MILLION VERSUS NZ$14 MILLION

