BRIEF-Kathmandu Holdings Covid-19 Market Update

March 18 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd:

* COVID-19 MARKET UPDATE

* THERE IS LIKELY TO BE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO EARNINGS

* GROUP CANNOT FORECAST EXTENT TO WHICH COVID-19 WILL IMPACT BUSINESS IN SECOND HALF OF THIS FISCAL YEAR

* GROUP IS CURRENTLY NOT EXPECTING MATERIAL DELAYS IN PRODUCT AVAILABILITY FOR FOLLOWING SEASONS

* TAKING ACTIONS, SPECIFICALLY IN REDUCING OPERATING EXPENSES BY DEFERRING NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL PROJECTS, AMONG OTHERS

* THERE HAS BEEN A RECENT SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN FOOTFALL IN AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND STORES, IMPACTING SALES PERFORMANCE

* TRAVEL AND MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS NOW IN PLACE ACROSS MANY COUNTRIES GLOBALLY HAVE IMPACTED GROUP'S EUROPEAN OPERATIONS