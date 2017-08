Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd

* FY2017 NPAT seen at NZ$37.4 million to NZ$38.0 million

* FY group same store sales up 5.5% at constant exchange rates

* Total sales NZ$445.3 million up NZ$19.7 million for year ended 31 July 2017

* FY2017 EBIT seen at NZ$56.0 to NZ$57.0 million