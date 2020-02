BRIEF-Kathmandu Holdings Sees Group H1 Underlying EBIT About 40% Above Same Period Last Year

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP UNDERLYING EBIT FOR H1 FY2020 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 40% ABOVE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* OUTDOOR ONLINE SALES GREW BY OVER 30% IN H1 FY2020

* ACTIVELY MONITORING ANY DEVELOPMENTS ON ITS SUPPLY CHAIN AS RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA

* THERE IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A MATERIAL SUPPLY IMPACT IN SHORT TERM

* IMPACT ON CONSUMER DEMAND ACROSS GROUP IS CURRENTLY NOT SIGNIFICANT

* GROUP HAS MITIGATION PLANS IN PLACE IF THERE IS A PROLONGED DISRUPTION TO CO’S CHINESE SUPPLIERS

* KATHMANDU OUTDOOR SAME STORE SALES GROWTH UP 1.5% FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 26 JAN

* LOW DEC MARKET FOOT TRAFFIC BETWEEN BLACK FRIDAY & BOXING DAY, HOT WEATHER, AUSTRALIA BUSH FIRES COMBINED TO MODERATE H1 SALES