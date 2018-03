March 20 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd:

* TO BUY OBŌZ FOOTWEAR LLC FOR A BASE CASH CONSIDERATION OF US$60M​LN

* DEAL TO BE FUNDED BY NZ$40M PLACEMENT OF ORDINARY SHARES AND NON-UNDERWRITTEN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE UP TO ABOUT NZ$8M​

* ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE MID-SINGLE DIGIT ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN FY19​‍​