BRIEF-Kathmandu Holdings Updates On Reopening Of Stores

May 5 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd:

* KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LTD - MAJORITY OF AUSTRALIAN KATHMANDU AND RIP CURL STORES EXPECTED TO REOPEN BY END OF THIS WEEK

* KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LTD - KATHMANDU AND RIP CURL STORES IN NEW ZEALAND, NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, BRAZIL AND JAPAN REMAIN CLOSED

* KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LTD- CO REMAINS WELL CAPITALISED TO NAVIGATE THROUGH CURRENT TRADING UNCERTAINTIES CAUSED BY COVID-19

* KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LTD - CLOSURE OF GROUP’S STORE NETWORK SINCE LATE MARCH HAS HAD A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON FY20 EARNINGS

* KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LTD - IN APRIL, GROUP ONLINE SALES 2.5 TO 3 TIMES HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR; HIGHEST GROWTH RATES IN AUSTRALIA

* KATHMANDU HOLDINGS- REVIEWING A RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM FOR HEAD OFFICE FUNCTIONS THAT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE C.NZ$15 MILLION OF ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: