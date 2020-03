BRIEF-Kathmandu Says Most Of Australian Retail Store, Head Office Staff To Be Stood Down For 4-Weeks

March 27 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd:

* IN PROCESS OF CLOSING ITS AUSTRALIAN RETAIL NETWORK BY 5:00 PM ON MARCH 27

* ONLINE RETAIL IN AUSTRALIA, EUROPE AND USA CONTINUES

* WHILE COVID 19 HAD MINIMAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS FOR HY ENDING 31 JAN 2020, THERE IS LIKELY TO BE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN H2

* SENIOR MANAGEMENT ACROSS ALL BRANDS AGREED A 20% SALARY REDUCTION UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH NZ GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE, ONLINE DISTRIBUTION IN NZ SUSPENDED

* IN AUSTRALIA, RETAIL STORE & HEAD OFFICE STAFF WITH EXCEPTION OF A SKELETON CREW, WILL BE STOOD DOWN, WITHOUT PAY FOR 4 WEEKS,

* TO SUSPEND DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL AFTER SUCH TIME AS MORE NORMAL TRADING CONDITIONS RESUME

* IN FRANCE, EMPLOYERS ARE ABLE TO TEMPORARILY RELEASE STAFF WHILE GOVERNMENT FUNDS MAJORITY OF EMPLOYEE SALARIES

* PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE HAS BEEN CANCELLED OR DEFERRED

* COVID-19 LIKELY TO HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)