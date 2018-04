April 24 (Reuters) - Level Brands Inc:

* KATHY IRELAND® AND LEVEL BRANDS INC. ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF 3 NEW CANNABIDIOL (CBD) PRODUCT CATEGORIES AS PART OF LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL INC.

* LEVEL BRANDS INC - PRODUCTS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN EARLY SUMMER 2018 AT IN-STORE AND ONLINE RETAILERS NATIONWIDE