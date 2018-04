April 27 (Reuters) - Katipult Technology Corp:

* KATIPULT REPORTS ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q4 2017 INCREASED BY 57% TO $359,234, COMPARED TO $228,524 FOR Q4 2016

* NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES FOR Q4 2017 WAS $251,171, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES OF $90,901 IN Q4 2016