June 12 (Reuters) - Kato Hong Kong Holdings Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2.0 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$47.9 MILLION, UP 26.4%

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$196.1 MILLION, UP 12.2%