April 10 (Reuters) - Kaufman & Broad SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY DOWNWARD ADJUSTEMENT OF DIVIDEND AMOUNT FOR 2019

* CONFIRMATION OF HOLDING OF GENERAL MEETING ON 5 MAY 2020 AND 2019 DIVIDEND CONFIRMED BUT REDUCED TO EUR 1.75 PER SHARE

* HAS DECIDED TO LOWER DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR FY ENDED 30 NOV 2019 FROM EUR 2.50 PER SHARE TO EUR 1.75 PER SHARE