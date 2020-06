June 3 (Reuters) - Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd:

* GOT FINAL ORDER FROM NSE ON REVIEW OF SUSPECTED SHELL COMPANY

* ORDER SAYS NO MATERIAL EVIDENCE ON MISUSE OF FUNDS, MISREPRESENTATION OF BUSINESS, VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS FOUND

* ORDER SAYS ACTIONS ISSUED BY SEBI AGAINST CO TO BE REVOKED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: