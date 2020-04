BRIEF-Kaz Minerals Announces Reduction In Capital Expenditure Guidance For 2020

April 30 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals PLC:

* KAZ MINERALS PLC - AKTOGAY PROJECT UPDATE

* KAZ MINERALS PLC - UPDATE ON AKTOGAY EXPANSION PROJECT INCLUDING A REDUCTION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* KAZ MINERALS - AKTOGAY EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN 2021, BUT IS NOW EXPECTED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION IN LATE 2021

* KAZ MINERALS PLC - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2020 IS NOW FORECAST TO BE $300-350 MILLION, WHICH IS LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $400 MILLION

* KAZ MINERALS PLC - BALANCE OF UNCHANGED $1.2 BILLION PROJECT BUDGET WILL BE INCURRED IN 2021