BRIEF-Kaz Minerals Says Group's Capex Guidance Of $150 Mln For 2020 Remains In Place

June 5 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals PLC:

* KAZ MINERALS - WORK AT BAIMSKAYA SITE IN Q2 HAS BEEN LIMITED DUE TO MEASURES TAKEN TO CONTROL SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* KAZ MINERALS - GROUP’S CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $150 MILLION FOR 2020 REMAINS IN PLACE

* KAZ MINERALS - PROGRESS ON BANKABLE FEASIBILITY STUDY HAS ALSO BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 RELATED ISSUES

* KAZ MINERALS - ACTIVITY FOR BAIMSKAYA PROJECT EXPECTED TO RESUME IN DUE COURSE

* KAZ MINERALS - ESTIMATED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR BAIMSKAYA PROJECT HAS INCREASED TO AROUND $7 BILLION

* KAZ MINERALS - TIMETABLE FOR BAIMSKAYA PROJECT CONSTRUCTION REMAINS AROUND SEVEN YEARS

* KAZ MINERALS - AROUND 10% OF CAPITAL BUDGET FOR BAIMSKAYA PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE INCURRED AFTER PRODUCTION COMMENCES FROM FIRST LINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: