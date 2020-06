BRIEF-Kazia Presents Further Paxalisib And Cantrixil Data At Aacr, Reinforcing Positive Efficacy Signals For Both Drugs

June 22 (Reuters) - Kazia Therapeutics Ltd:

* KAZIA PRESENTS FURTHER PAXALISIB AND CANTRIXIL DATA AT AACR, REINFORCING POSITIVE EFFICACY SIGNALS FOR BOTH DRUGS

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FOR PAXALISIB IS 8.5 MONTHS, VERSUS 8.4 MONTHS IN PREVIOUS ANALYSIS

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - PAXALISIB OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) REMAINS AT 17.7 MONTHS, IN LINE WITH ASCO DATA

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - CANTRIXIL DATA SHOWS ONE COMPLETE RESPONSE TO TREATMENT, MEANING NO MEASURABLE DISEASE

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - NEW RESULTS FOR CANTRIXIL WILL HELP CO TO EXPLORE PARTNERING OPPORTUNITIES OVER H2 OF YEAR

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE PAXALISB PHASE II STUDY IN 1H CY2021

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - FINAL DATA OF CANTRIXIL PHASE I STUDY EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2020