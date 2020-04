April 7 (Reuters) - Kazia Therapeutics Ltd:

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - PAXALISIB SHOWS POSITIVE OVERALL SURVIVAL SIGNAL IN PHASE II GLIOBLASTOMA STUDY

* KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD - LONGEST-TREATED PATIENT REMAINS PROGRESSION-FREE 19 MONTHS AFTER DIAGNOSIS IN PHASE II GLIOBASTOMA STUDY Source text: [bit.ly/2VdlT1D]