March 22 (Reuters) - KB Home:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NUMBER OF HOMES IN BACKLOG INCREASED 4% TO 4,972.

* QUARTER-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BILLION, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MILLION FOR QUARTER

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $873.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S