BRIEF-KB Home says co's board determined that the bonus payment to CEO Jeffery Mezger shall be reduced by 25 percent ‍​
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-KB Home says co's board determined that the bonus payment to CEO Jeffery Mezger shall be reduced by 25 percent ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kb Home

* KB Home - on Sept 20, co’s board determined that the bonus payment CEO Jeffery Mezger, would have otherwise been entitled to receive for fiscal year 2017 shall be reduced by 25 percent ‍​

* KB Home says CEO Jeffrey​ ‍Mezger’s recent behavior in his personal dealings with neighbor is “unacceptable” and “negative reflection” on co - SEC filing

* KB Home says ‍board has informed Mezger that if in future there is a similar incident, he will be dismissed​ Source text : (bit.ly/2xh9wHy) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
