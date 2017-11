BRIEF-KBC Groep Says Some KBC Securities Business Lines To Be Transferred To Other Parts Of Group‍​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV:

* NUMBER OF BUSINESS LINES WITHIN KBC SECURITIES TO BE TRANSFERRED TO OTHER PARTS OF THE KBC GROUP‍​

* BUSINESS LINES ARE BOLERO, BOLERO CROWDFUNDING, SECURITIES SERVICES

* AS OF 1 JULY 2018, BOLERO AND BOLERO CROWDFUNDING WILL FORM PART OFTHE KBC GROUP BELGIUM

* PROCESSING OF ORDERS FOR SECURITIES WILL BECOME PART OF THE KBC SECURITIES SERVICES DIVISION OF KBC BANK

* KBC SECURITIES HUNGARY TO BE INTEGRATED INTO K&H BANK