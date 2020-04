BRIEF-KBC Group Says Trends Will Adversely Affect FIFV In Q1

April 17 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV:

* KBC GROUP UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON 1Q2020 RESULTS

* THE CREDIT COST IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 WILL BE CHARACTERISED MAINLY BY IMPAIRMENTS ON A NUMBER OF CORPORATE LOANS IN BELGIUM

* TRENDS WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE (FIFV) IN KBC GROUP’S RESULTS FOR Q1 OF 2020

* NO RELIABLE ESTIMATE CAN BE MADE AT THIS POINT ON THE SIZE OF THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON OUR CREDIT COSTS

* WE ARE PLANNING TO EXPAND ON THIS MATTER IN THE COURSE OF THE SECOND QUARTER

* MARKET-DRIVEN FACTORS WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AT KBC OF CLOSE TO 0.4 BILLION EUROS