April 16 (Reuters) - KBC Groep NV:

* KBC PROVIDES MORE DETAILS ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON 7 MAY 2020

* DUE TO COVID-19, KBC GROUP MAY DECIDE TO ADJUST TERMS OF PARTICIPATION FOR AGM OR, IF NECESSARY, TO POSTPONE AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)