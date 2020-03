BRIEF-KBC Group Withdraws Final Dividend And Cancels Share Buy-Back Program

March 30 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV:

* KBC GROUP WITHDRAWS FINAL DIVIDEND OVER 2019 PROFIT AND CANCELS PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK

* TO CANCEL THE PROPOSED SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES

* DECIDED EVALUATE IN OCTOBER 2020 WHETHER ALL OR PART OF THIS WITHDRAWN FINAL DIVIDEND SHOULD AS YET BE PAID OUT LATER THIS YEAR (2020) IN FORM OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

* TO ORGANISE THIS YEAR’S GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN A VIRTUAL WAY

* TO POSTPONE THE INVESTOR DAY WHICH WAS PLANNED IN PRAGUE ON JUNE 17

* BOOSTED A VERY SOLID SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY POSITION AT THE END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)