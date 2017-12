BRIEF-KBC Ireland says additional provision of 61.5 mln for mortgage overcharing

Dec 20 (Reuters) - KBC Groep Nv:

* PERMANENT TSB SAYS HAS REDRESSED AND COMPENSATED ALL 1,980 CUSTOMERS WHO IT HAS IDENTIFIED AS IMPACTED BY THE TRACKER MORTGAGE ISSUE

* ULSTER BANK SAYS HAS IDENTIFIED JUST UNDER 3,500 MORTGAGE CASES AS IMPACTED BY OVERCHARGING; REDRESS AND COMPENSATION PAID OT 1,017 TO DATE

* KBC BANK IRELAND SAYS A GROUP OF C. 2,557 MORTGAGE ACCOUNTS ARE NOW IDENTIFIED AS IMPACTED FOR A VARIETY OF REASONS

* KBC BANK IRELAND SAYS OVERALL,TO DATE HAS IDENTIFIED C. 2,974 MORTGAGE ACCOUNTS AS IMPACTED

* KBC BANK IRELAND SAYS AN ADDITIONAL PROVISION OF €61.5 MILLION TO BE MADE IN Q4 2017; TOTAL PROVISION €120.3 MILLION

* AIB SAYS FOLLOWING ONGOING REVIEW, AIB WILL PAY REDRESS AND COMPENSATION TO AN ADDITIONAL C.900 CUSTOMERS.

* AIB SAYS FOLLOWING ONGOING REVIEW, AIB WILL PAY REDRESS AND COMPENSATION TO AN ADDITIONAL C.900 CUSTOMERS.

* AIB SAYS AIB HAS DECIDED THAT APPROXIMATELY 4,000 CUSTOMERS WHO WERE NEVER ON A TRACKER RATE WILL ALSO BE PAID COMPENSATION.