BRIEF-KBC Reacts To Measures Announced By Belgian Federal Government

March 23 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV:

* KBC GROUP: KBC REACTION TO MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY BELGIAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

* NATIONAL BANK OF BELGIUM AND FEBELFIN (BELGIAN BANKING FEDERATION) HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON MEASURES FOR BANKS IN LIGHT OF CORONA-CRISIS

* ROYAL DECREE GOVERNING IMPLEMENTATION WILL BE PUBLISHED AFTER VOTE ON THURSDAY

* IMPLEMENTATION BY FINANCIAL SECTOR CAN THEN START AS OF END OF THIS WEEK

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS NOT POSSIBLE FOR KBC GROUP AT THIS STAGE TO MAKE A DETAILED AND CORRECT ASSESSMENT OF POTENTIAL PROVISIONING OR FINANCIAL IMPACT OF MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY BELGIAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY

* ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONA-PANDEMIC ON BELGIAN ECONOMY IS STILL UNCERTAIN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ECONOMIC CHALLENGES AHEAD WILL UNDOUBTEDLY HAVE AN IMPACT ON CREDIT LOSSES IN COMING YEARS

* AGREEMENT ON MEASURES FOR BANKS IN LIGHT OF CORONA-CRISIS ALSO INCLUDES BELGIAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT