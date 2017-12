BRIEF-KBC Says Informed By ECB Of Its New Minimum Capital Requirements

Dec 21 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV:

* KBC GROUP: KBC DISCLOSES NEW ECB CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

* ‍KBC‘S CAPITAL REMAINS WELL ABOVE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍KBC HAS BEEN INFORMED BY EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK OF ITS NEW MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍COMBINED OVERALL FULLY LOADED CET1 REQUIREMENT FOR KBC (UNDER DANISH COMPROMISE) OF 10.6%​

* ‍ECB HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED KBC OF ITS DECISION TO MAINTAIN PILLAR 2 REQUIREMENT (P2R) AT 1.75% CET1​

* ‍ECB HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED KBC OF ITS DECISION TO MAINTAIN PILLAR 2 GUIDANCE (P2G) AT 1.0% CET1 ​