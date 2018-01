Jan 5 (Reuters) - KBP Biosciences:

* KBP BIOSCIENCES RAISES $76 MILLION IN SERIES A FINANCING AND APPOINTS BRIAN P. MCVEIGH AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* KBP BIOSCIENCES - ‍CLOSED $76 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING, CO-LED BY ADVANTECH CAPITAL & SDIC VENTURE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: