April 19 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR ACQUIRES CARILLION’S ASPIRE DEFENCE INTERESTS, REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO LONG-TERM STABILITY OF PROGRAM

* KBR INC - IMPACT TO KBR'S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS HAS ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018