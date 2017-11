Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc:

* KBR AWARDED CONCEPT AND FEED CONTRACT FOR STATOIL‘S GROUND-BREAKING NORTHERN LIGHTS PROJECT

* KBR INC - ‍REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROJECT WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR‘S E&C BUSINESS SEGMENT IN Q4 OF 2017​

* KBR INC - ‍CONTRACT TO DEVELOP AN ONSHORE CARBON DIOXIDE STORAGE TERMINAL IN NORWAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: