BRIEF-KBR Awarded Contract By Indorama For Ammonia Plant In Nigeria

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc:

* KBR AWARDED CONTRACT BY INDORAMA FOR AMMONIA PLANT IN NIGERIA

* KBR INC - TO PROVIDE TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN, PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT AND CATALYST TO INDORAMA FOR AMMONIA PLANT

* KBR - ‍REVENUE RELATED TO PROJECT WAS BOOKED IN BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR‘S TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING BUSINESS SEGMENT IN Q4 2017​

* KBR - WON CONTRACT FROM INDORAMA ELEME FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS, TOYO ENGINEERING FOR TRAIN 2 AMMONIA PLANT AT INDORAMA'S PORT HARCOURT SITE IN NIGERIA​