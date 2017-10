Oct 9 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR awarded contract to deliver Facilities Management Services in the Middle East for UK MOD

* KBR- ‍initial period of contract is 3 years, with associated revenue of $48 million

* KBR Inc- ‍revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s government services business segment in Q3 of 2017​

* KBR- contract has option to extend by up to 2 years for total maximum value of $80 million​