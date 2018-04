BRIEF-KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 Billion Credit Facility

April 25 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR COMPLETES DEBT-ONLY REFINANCING WITH $2.15 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* KBR INC - ENTERED INTO A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $2.15 BILLION

* KBR INC - ROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND RECENT M&A AND PROJECT REQUIREMENTS AND TO PERMANENTLY FINANCE EXISTING REVOLVER BORROWING

* KBR INC - KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC

* KBR INC - TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT

* KBR INC - EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME