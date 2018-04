April 12 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR EXPANDS PROPRIETARY ROSE TECHNOLOGY INTO LATIN AMERICA WITH ENAP CONTRACT IN CHILE

* AWARDED A LICENSE AND ENGINEERING CONTRACT BY ENAP REFINERÍAS SA TO UTILIZE ROSE TECHNOLOGY AT THEIR BÍO BÍO REFINERY IN CONCEPCION, CHILE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: