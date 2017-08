Aug 15 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR awarded PMC contract for Dalma and H&G islands projects for ADNOC

* KBR Inc - ‍under terms of contract, KBR will provide project management consultancy services​

* KBR Inc - ‍revenue associated with the project was undisclosed and will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for co's E&C business segment in H2