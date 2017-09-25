FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR Inc - KBRwyle has won a seat on NASA services contract​
#Market News
September 25, 2017

BRIEF-KBR Inc - KBRwyle has won a seat on NASA services contract​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR Inc - co’s global government services business, KBRwyle, has won a seat on NASA research, engineering, mission integration services contract​

* KBR Inc - ‍REMIS contract to provide research and engineering products and services for international space station​

* KBR Inc - ‍contract has a five-year base period and a two-year option with a maximum ceiling value of $500 million​

* KBR Inc - ‍expected revenue from with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s government services business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
