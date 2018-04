April 3 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* JOINT VENTURE SIGNS CONTRACT FOR AUSTRALIA’S NEW NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE

* ITS JV COMPANY SELECTED BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO ESTABLISH & MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE

* ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)