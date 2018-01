Jan 16 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR JOINT VENTURE WINS TWO FEED CONTRACTS FROM AZERBAIJAN INTERNATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR AZERI CENTRAL EAST PROJECT

* SAYS ‍VALUE OF CONTRACT WAS BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR‘S ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS SEGMENT IN Q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: