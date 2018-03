Kbr Inc:

* KBR LAUNCHES DEBT-ONLY REFINANCING

* KBR INC - REFINANCING TO HAVE SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES INCLUDING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, PERFORMANCE LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY, & TWO TERM LOANS

* KBR INC - ‍COMPANY WILL NOT ISSUE EQUITY TO MARKET AS PART OF THE REFINANCING PROCESS​