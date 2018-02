Kbr Inc:

* KBR STEPS UP EXPANSION INTO HIGH END GOVERNMENT SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF SGT

* KBR INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING

* KBR INC - ‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY KBR BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* KBR INC - ‍EXPECTS SGT TO BECOME A BUSINESS UNIT WITHIN KBRWYLE AND WILL MAINTAIN SGT'S CURRENT MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE​