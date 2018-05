May 7 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR TO HELP PROVIDE COMBAT-READY EQUIPMENT TO MARINES WORLDWIDE

* KBR INC - KBR WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES IN AND OUTSIDE OF U.S

* KBR INC - ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: