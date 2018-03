March 14 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc:

* KBR SAYS SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2 BILLION OF NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES - SEC FILING

* KBR INC - USE OF PROPOSED $2.2 BILLION FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $355 MILLION TO PURCHASE SGT, $470 MILLION TO REFINANCE EXISITING KBR REVOLVER BORROWINGS‍​

* KBR INC - USE OF $2.2 BILLION PROPOSED FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $300 MILLION TO $400 MILLION TO FUND CO'S 30% SHARE IN JV TO COMPLETE ICHTHYS PROJECT Source text: (bit.ly/2pduGAz) Further company coverage: