April 30 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBR WINS CONTRACT TO DEVELOP WORLD’S LARGEST FULLY INTEGRATED CRUDE OIL TO CHEMICALS PROJECT IN SAUDI ARABIA

* KBR INC - PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH TO START-UP OF FACILITY IN 2025

* KBR - AWARDED CONTRACT BY SAUDI ARAMCO & SABIC AS SECOND PMC TO PROVIDE PRE-FEED, FEED, AMONG OTHER TO DEVELOP FULLY INTEGRATED COTC COMPLEX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: