March 19 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBRWYLE AWARDED $34.1M TO HELP AIR FORCE WITH AIR TRAFFIC SAFETY AND CYBER THREATS

* KBR INC - UNIT KBRWYLE WILL PRIMARILY PERFORM WORK AT WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE IN OHIO AND WARNER ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE IN GEORGIA

* KBR INC - ‍ TASK ORDER AWARD PERIOD IS 54 MONTHS​

* KBR INC - REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR'S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT