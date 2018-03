March 19 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc:

* KBRWYLE HELPS NAVY EXPAND BATTLESPACE WITH NEW $69M CONTRACT

* KBR INC - ‍EXPECTED REVENUE WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AS TASK ORDERS AWARDED THROUGHOUT CONTRACT PERIOD​

* KBR INC - ‍CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)